LIVE: Test takes a turn as both openers depart

Injured fast bowler Navdeep Saini may attempt to push through the pain barrier on day four of the Vodafone Test series decider in Brisbane.

Saini had a fitness test after play on day three of the fourth Test, which will decide whether Australia or India secure the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The 28-year-old rolled his arm over during the short spell on Sunday night.

There were few obvious signs of discomfort, although it remains unclear whether Saini did enough to convince team management they should unleash him in the Test on Monday.

The right-armer suffered a groin injury at the Gabba on Friday, when he was unable to complete his eighth over.

Saini was sent for scans late on day one, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to reveal the extent of the damage.

Pacemen Mohammed Siraj, Thangarasu Natarajan and Shardul Thakur will have to shoulder an additional burden if Saini is unable to bowl.

Saini batted on Sunday, when he and fellow tailenders confronted a bouncer barrage.

"Here at the Gabba, the bounce is so consistent. Even tailenders can hit the ball and score runs if you pitch it up," Josh Hazlewood said.

"Bouncers can not only help the scoreboard but bring about wickets as well."

Ricky Ponting bemoaned the fact that Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc didn't pepper Thakur and Washington Sundar with more short stuff during their 123-run stand.

"I was a bit disappointed with the way the Australians went about it," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"I don't think they were aggressive enough, didn't bowl enough short balls.

"They let the Indian batsmen be way too comfortable.

"It wasn't until we saw a bit of a barrage from Starc - and even when Shardul got out (bowled by Pat Cummins), it was no surprise it was a ball after a bouncer."

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT