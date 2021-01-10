Vodafone Test Series v India

LIVE: Australia lose Labuschagne and Wade in quick time

Australia's lead grows beyond 230 but Steve Smith remains at the crease

Cricket Network

10 January 2021, 09:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo