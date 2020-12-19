Vodafone Test Series v India

Australia take first Test after India's historic collapse

An unbelievable day of Test cricket saw India all out for 36 before Australia cruised to the victory target inside two sessions of play on day three

Cricket Network

19 December 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo