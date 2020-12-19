Australia take first Test after India's historic collapse

36 all out: Watch India's unbelievable batting collapse

Session 1: 3pm - 5pm | Session 2: 5.40pm - 7.40pm | Session 3: 8pm - 10pm (all times AEDT)

The first Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Channel 7 & Fox Cricket and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

A shellshocked India have been skittled for their lowest Test total in history, setting Australia a target of just 90 to win the first Vodafone Test in Adelaide after Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood produced spells for the ages.

The visitors finished all out for 36 in their second innings after Mohammed Shami retired hurt, having been struck on his exposed right arm by a brute of a ball from Cummins.

QUICK SINGLE India sets new record low in unbelievable collapse

India resumed at 1-9 on day three of the day-night Test, leading by 62 runs and with high hopes of taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Cummins (4-21) and Hazlewood (5-8) created unmitigated chaos in the ensuing 90 minutes, during which no batsman reached double figures.

Australia's openers survived a five-over burst as their side reached 0-15 at the end of Saturday's first session, although Joe Burns required extensive treatment after copping a nasty blow on the arm from Jasprit Bumrah.

Hazlewood takes remarkable 5-8 to tear through India

Nathan Lyon would be forgiven for having flashbacks to the unforgettable Test collapses he was part of in Cape Town (2011) and Trent Bridge (2015), where Australia were all out for 47 and 60 respectively.

The shoe was on the other foot for the offspinner at Adelaide Oval, where he never looked like getting a single over as Cummins and Hazlewood produced career highlights and celebrated big milestones.

Mayank Agarwal's nine and Hanuma Vihari's eight helped India surpass 26, which remains the lowest score in 150 years of Test cricket.

But India were unable to get anywhere near 42, which had been their lowest score from almost 550 Tests.

Play of the day: Kohli exits to cap India's stunning collapse

It was also notably the lowest Test total since 1955, with Virat Kohli's side falling two runs short of what Ireland managed at Lord's in 2019.

Cummins ignited a scarcely-believable collapse of 5-4 when nightwatchman Bumrah chipped a catch back to him.

The express paceman had Cheteshwar Pujara out edging, for a duck, while Kohli became his 150th wicket in Test cricket.

Irresistible Cummins removes Pujara with a beauty

Hazlewood was on a hat-trick after removing Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin, and made Vihari his 200th Test scalp.

"Everything went to plan," Hazlewood told Fox Sports.

"The way Patty started was unbelievable. The two big wickets (Pujara and Kohli) set the tone and I just followed suit."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT