CommBank Series v India - ODIs

India beat battered Aussies in thriller to snap ODI streak

India pull off their highest ever chase to end Australia's winning streak, with the hosts hit by a series of injury concerns just days out from the Test

Adam Burnett in Mackay

26 September 2021, 06:00 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo