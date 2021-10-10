Australia cap series with dominant all-round display

Mooney, McGrath star again as Aussies win final T20I

In the end, it was a partnership between a now familiar pairing that again proved decisive for Australia.

On the final evening of this three-week, three-format cricketing roadshow, the hosts' two most consistent batters – Beth Mooney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44no) – earned their side what was ultimately a relatively comfortable victory over India, who fell short of a target of 150 by 14 runs.

By taking the final two T20Is, Australia claimed the series by six points (11-5), though in truth, with India dominant in both the drawn Test match and the washed-out first T20I (across which the teams earned three points apiece), the gap between the two sides was closer than that margin suggests.

Magnificent Mooney notches another half-century

After four of Australia's much-vaunted top five managed to contribute just 27 runs between them, Mooney again proved the thorn in India's side after Meg Lanning finally lost a toss and the visitors opted to bowl first.

The left-hander missed out in the Test match but has been superb against the white ball, and her ultra-consistency in the T20 format continued this evening with her eighth half-century from 19 innings since the beginning of last year; through the same period, the rest of Australia's batters have combined for seven.

Taking a couple of steps forward to India's pace bowlers to create her own length, Mooney hit consecutive fours through point and then cover to really get her innings going.

Her crucial 44-run partnership with McGrath gathered momentum in the 15th over, bowled by Renuka Singh, when the opener reached her fifty with a delightful cover drive for four and then, like a mirror image three balls later, the right-hander unleashed her own version of the shot that is fast becoming her trademark.

Furious Aussie skipper forced to depart after rare dismissal

Mooney then brought out one of the party tricks she has worked cleverly into her game, reversing fine to beat what had been a short third as the ball ran away for four more.

Despite playing and missing from four balls in the next over, McGrath still managed to get a pair of boundaries away, over mid off and then through point to keep the Australian momentum going.

After brilliantly carting the first ball of the 18th over between long-on and deep midwicket for four, Mooney flashed at a drive from the next and was very well caught by Kaur, who dove forward to snaffle the hot chance just above the ground.

For the second match in a row, McGrath and Georgia Wareham (13no) finished off the innings in style, guiding Australia to 5-149 on a pitch that again looked to be playing a few tricks.

Lanning had forecast a rotation of her fast-bowling attack through the series but the only personnel change across the three matches was Annabel Sutherland's inclusion tonight for Hannah Darlington.

That meant Tayla Vlaeminck again charged in from the northern end of the ground and despite going wicket-less, the Victorian tearaway produced her finest – and fastest – two-over burst of this series, at one point topping 125kph and troubling Smriti Mandhana in the process.

Lanning latches on to two key catches

Mandhana survived that tussle and then began to get the better of Vlaeminck, the elegant left-hander soon unleashing her full range of stroke-play – particularly the pull and the cover-drive – to propel the Indians.

But despite Jemimah Rodrigues (23) again getting going and another promising start from Kaur (13), it became a lone hand for the opening bat, who upon reaching 50 passed 350 runs for the series and became the only player to raise her bat in all three legs of this tour.

After Wareham snared the big wicket of Rodrigues, the tone shifted when Nicola Carey had Mandhana (52) well caught by Lanning, the Australia captain then catching Kaur from Sutherland to all but end the contest.

Intriguingly, Ellyse Perry's bowling was not utilised at all by Lanning, who rotated through just six bowlers – the fewest she has opted for all series – but despite some impressive late hitting by Hurricanes signing Richa Ghosh (23no), who clubbed 16 runs from the final three deliveries, it was Australia's night, the T20 world champions proving too strong in the format and ultimately, across the series.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

CommBank Series v India

Australia defeat India 11-5 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Third ODI: India won by two wickets

One-off Test: Match drawn

Oct 7: No result

Oct 9: Australia won by four wickets

Oct 10: Australia won by 14 runs