LIVE: Pucovski passes 50, Aussies on top at tea

Session 1: 10.30am - 12.20pm | Session 2: 3pm - 4.40pm | Session 3: 5pm - 6.30pm (all times AEDT)

The third Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Channel 7 & Fox Cricket and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Debutant Will Pucovski will be thrust straight in to action in third Vodafone Test at the SCG, after Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the clash with India.

Travis Head makes way with the 22-year-old Pucovski to open with the fit-again David Warner, while Matthew Wade slides down the order to No.5 and Joe Burns already axed.

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski debuts, Head dropped as Australia bat first

Pucovski was presented with his baggy green by assistant coach and former Victorian mentor Andrew McDonald before the start of play in the crucial Test.

He will become the first Australian opener to debut at the SCG since Mark Taylor against West Indies in 1988-89.

Pucovski has played just 23 first-class games but his debut has felt a long time coming.

The right-hander has twice withdrawn from Australia's squad to deal with personal issues, and has suffered nine concussions on his path to becoming a Test cricketer.

Tales with Bails: Pucovski's rapid rise to the top

The most recent of those last month delayed what appeared a certain Test berth after back-to-back double centuries to start the Sheffield Shield season.

India, meanwhile, have brought Rohit Sharma straight back in at the top for Mayank Agarwal, after coming out of quarantine.

Quick Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut after Umesh Yadav suffered a series-ending calf injury in Melbourne.

Australia and India head in to the Test at the SCG locked at 1-1, with the final Test of the four-game series at the Gabba scheduled to start next week.

A win in Sydney will be enough for India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, given they are the current holders.

Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT