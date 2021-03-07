LIVE: Australia bat first in T20 series decider

The fifth T20 is being broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket & Kayo Sports. Play starts at 10am AEDT

Australia have named an unchanged XI for the series-deciding fifth T20 international against New Zealand in Wellington.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat on the same pitch that has been used for the previous two matches, which was slow and turned on Friday night, when the visitors levelled the series with a thumping 50-run win.

QUICK SINGLE Zampa running hot despite unusual medical condition

New Zealand have made just one change - allrounder Mark Chapman has replaced paceman Kyle Jamieson, who has been expensive during this series.

The Black Caps shot out to a 2-0 series lead with a big win in Christchurch and tense victory in Dunedin. But when the series went behind closed doors in Wellington due to New Zealand's COVID-19 restrictions, Australia bounced back with two huge victories to level the series.

The comeback in the series coincides with a return to form by Finch, who hit 69 in game three and a match-winning knock of 79no on Friday.

Australia square series with Finch fireworks and suffocating spinners

The side batting first has won all four matches in the series to date, although Australia came mightily close to chasing down a mammoth total in Dunedin.

Originally scheduled for a 4pm local start, the fifth T20 was moved forward to a midday start time (10am AEDT) so Australia can return home this evening following the conclusion of the series.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

1st T20: New Zealand won by 53 runs

2nd T20: New Zealand won by four runs

3rd T20: Australia won by 64 runs

4th T20: Australia won by 50 runs

5th T20: March 7, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 10am AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo