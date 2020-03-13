Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

LIVE: Hazlewood strikes to keep Kiwis contained

Josh Hazlewood gets the first wicket with Australia defending 7-258 in front of empty grandstands as coronavirus pandemic forces fans to be shut out

Cricket Network

13 March 2020, 10:56 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo