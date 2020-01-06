Domain Test Series v New Zealand

LIVE: Burns falls as Australia's lead passes 300

David Warner posts a quickfire half-century as Australia build a big lead on day four of the third Domain Test against New Zealand

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

6 January 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

