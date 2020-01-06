LIVE: Burns falls as Australia's lead passes 300

Aussie lead swells after Lyon helps roll Black Caps

Australia will be aiming to add substantially to their 243-run lead on day four of the third Domain Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The hosts resume at 0-40 in their second innings, having bowled the Black Caps out for 251 in the final session on Sunday afternoon in front of a sea of pink for Jane McGrath Day.

David Warner (23) and Joe Burns (16) are the not out batsmen.

Read Andrew Ramsey's day three report below

It's taken the best part of a decade and came with a couple of rare fielding blemishes and a bloodied right thumb, but Nathan Lyon can finally lay claim to a five-wicket haul on his home turf, the traditional spinner's surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Lyon's 5-68 was pivotal in New Zealand being dismissed for 251 shortly after tea on day three of the final Domain Test, and by stumps Australia's 203-run first-innings lead had been extended to 243 with all 10 second innings wickets intact.

On a sluggish pitch exhibiting some of the sharp turn and variable bounce that characterised Sydney pitches of yore, the 32-year-old returned his best figures from nine Test outings at the venue and lifted his career wicket tally to 385 from 96 matches.

Lyon leads Kiwi rout with 17th Test five-for

That takes him past former England captain Ian Botham (383) on the all-time wicket-takers list, but he might have been even further ahead had the normally reliable fielder not missed two sharp chances off his own bowling, both from Black Caps' Test debutant Glenn Phillips.

The first of those (when Phillips was two) struck Lyon so hard on the right thumb it drew blood and caused him to undergo running medical repairs with a heavy gauze bandage fitted to the damaged digit before he could complete his over.

An hour or more later, with Phillips having progressed cautiously to 17, the rookie batter received a thigh-high full-toss that he hammered back at Lyon who, in possibly trying to protect his earlier injury, saw the ball slam into his left thumb before it hit the turf.

Two thumbs down as Aussies give debutant gets three lives

Given that Lyon is renowned for claiming some stunning catches from his own bowling and regularly practices the skill at training, it proved an unlikely double reprieve for the 23-year-old Phillips who would find even greater fortune before reaching his maiden Test half-century.

On 28, the right-hander pulled a short ball from James Pattinson into the hands of Travis Head on the mid-wicket boundary and had almost left the field of play before he became aware that third umpire Nigel Llong was scrutinising the delivery's legality.

When those suspicions showed that Pattinson, who on three previous occasions has claimed wickets from deliveries later deemed to be no-balls, had again over-stepped Phillips returned to the middle to resume his debut Test innings, which circumstances had effectively rendered his fourth.

QUICK SINGLE Pattinson no-ball costly for Australia

Not that his fortune translated into the sort of score the Black Caps needed to salvage some pride from the series they already trail 0-2 in, and face a monumental battle to avoid extending their record against Australia to a solitary win (at Hobart in 2011) from their past 32 Tests stretching back 26 years.

The Black Caps resumed their first innings hoping to bat through an entire day for the first time in the series, but that aspiration vanished an hour after tea in suitably strange fashion.

Last man Matt Henry – the third NZ player in as many Tests required to bat while injured, courtesy of the thumb fracture he sustained on Friday – was stumped by Australia skipper Tim Paine off Lyon after he played the ball into the pitch only to see it spin back to the keeper.

Debutant Phillips rides lucks on way to maiden Test fifty

Paine noticed that Henry's back foot had dragged out of his crease in leaning forward to play his stroke, so snatched the ball and broke the stumps in a single motion to complete Lyon's milestone and compound the tourists' misery.

After NZ openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell had batted, unbeaten, through the final session on Saturday, they resumed this morning with an expectation of making sizeable inroads into Australia's first innings total.

But barely four overs into the day, and without adding to his overnight score, Blundell fell in a fashion that was emblematic of the Black Caps tour to date and would come to characterise the frailties exposed regularly throughout the day.

The 29-year-old, who had celebrated his promotion to the top of the batting order in Melbourne last week with a stirring century, played back to a delivery from Lyon but ended up facing directly at his rival with legs splayed, like an outlaw engaged in a high-noon duel.

Watch all 10 New Zealand first innings wickets

The awkwardness of Blundell's pose was exacerbated when the ball evaded his bat, clipped the inside of his left thigh and deflected on to leg stump as if a magic bullet.

The 68 that Blundell and Latham had fashioned for the first wicket represented the Black Caps' best start to a Test innings in Australia since 2001, when Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent put together an opening stand of 77.

However, once that union was broken the NZ innings quickly developed a depressingly familiar tone.

Jeet Raval, whose form as an opener was so poor in the opening Test that he was deemed unworthy of selection in the second before the team's illness contagion saw him recalled to bat at number three in the third, survived an anxious start against Lyon to finally begin displaying his Test pedigree.

The left-hander betrayed no outward signs of the viral infection to which he had reportedly also succumbed on Saturday morning in stroking four boundaries on his way to 31, his highest tally in eight Test innings.

'Dream delivery': Cummins beauty knocks over Phillips

But when he was adjudged lbw to Lyon bowling from around the wicket, and his appeal to the third umpire failed to overturn on-field official Aleem Dar's verdict, it triggered a forgettable hour or so for the Black Caps who surrendered 4-46 from in fewer than 18 overs.

Just two deliveries after Raval's demise, Latham's 226-minute vigil ended with a lapse in concentration the stand-in skipper struggled to comprehend as he stood, with head bowed, at the striker's end for around 10 seconds before dragging himself from the field.

Latham had withstood blows on the body and an examination by both speed and spin for 132 balls before he pushed forward to a delivery from Pat Cummins that tailed into him, and he then clipped crisply but inadvertently into the lap of Mitchell Starc at mid-on.

The double-blow brought together NZ's most experienced Test batter Ross Taylor with the team's least – Phillips playing his maiden innings – with the former eyeing the 42 runs he needed to overtake former captain Stephen Fleming as the nation's all-time leading Test run scorer.

Aleem Dar's late sprint amuses players, commentators

Taylor seemed set to secure that benchmark in a hurry as he hit four of the first 18 balls he received to the boundary, including a couple of clinical off-side drives from the occasional off-spin of Travis Head who had taken the ball for the first and last overs of the day's opening session.

However, the return of the big guns after the break brought an immediate result as Taylor was pinned lbw by Cummins and burned his team's last remaining DRS lifeline in trying to have the decision overturned.

Australia then forfeited one of their reviews when Cummins felt he had BJ Watling caught by Matthew Wade at leg gully as the NZ keeper attempted to evade a bruising bouncer, only for the technology to confirm umpire Dar's initial view the ball had ballooned directly from the batter's arm guard.

As it turned out, that review became the greatest transactional loss with Watling removed two overs and two runs later when Starc was brought back into the attack and tempted the right-hander to flash at a wide delivery that was chopped on to stumps via a sizeable inside-edge.

Phillips smacks Cummins for his first Test six

The Black Caps then staged a plucky counter-attack after Phillips' second reprieve from Lyon and some aggressive stroke play from Colin de Grandhomme but, as has been the case throughout the series, they needlessly stumbled just as they were finding their feet.

This time it was de Grandhomme who paid the price, called back for a second run that was unnecessarily risky in the circumstances and he marginally failed to beat a brilliant gather-and-throw from Wade who had charged in from the mid-wicket rope.

That left new-boy Phillips as the visitors' last specialist batting hope, and when he was caught at deep square leg for 28 but then called back to continue his innings due to Pattinson's error, he appeared destined to play a hero's role.

It was a plot line that appeared increasingly feasible when Phillips confidently pulled Cummins to the backward-square boundary to reach his 50 in some style, at his first attempt.

But it was revealed to be yet another mirage when he was bowled by a ripping delivery from Cummins while the milestone applause was still ringing in his ears, and the Black Caps' brittle tail followed him in quick succession with the final four wickets falling for 16 runs in under eight overs.

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Will Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)