Tanveer takes five as Aussie U19s cruise in game two

Australia's under-19s have bounced back from Saturday's Cricket World Cup defeat by the West Indies with a 10-wicket win over Nigeria.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nigeria were blown away for 61, with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha taking 5-14 as the Africans were dismissed inside 31 overs.

QUICK SINGLE England thrash Proteas, du Plessis vows to hang tough

Opener Olayinka Olaleye (21) was the only player to reach double figures, with Tanveer wreaking havoc and building on his sensational start to the tournament, having taken 4-30 against West Indies in Australia's Group B opener.

The Aussies then chased down their small target in 7.4 overs, with Sam Fanning (30) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (23) each hitting eight fours to complete a dominant performance,

Australia face a crucial third match against England on Wednesday in Kimberley.

England lost to Group B leaders West Indies by 71 runs on Monday, which means the losing team is likely to crash out of the tournament.

QUICK SINGLE Scorchers' opening salvo blows away the Thunder

Only the top two teams in the group will progress to the knockout stages.

England will play Nigeria, who face the Windies in their second match on Wednesday, in their final group match.