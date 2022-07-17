T20I Tri-Series in Ireland - Women

Rain ruins tour opener after wild start against Pakistan

After an action-packed start that featured six wickets and 28 extras in just eight overs, rain had the final say in Australia's T20 tri-series opener against Pakistan in Ireland

Emily Collin in Derry

17 July 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo