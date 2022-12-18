Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Australia seal two-day Gabba win despite shaky chase

Despite a nervous final session chasing just 34 for victory, Australia seal their first two-day Test win at home since 1931 on a spicy Gabba surface

Andrew Ramsey at the Gabba

18 December 2022, 06:12 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

