Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Carey’s maiden ton drives home Australia’s advantage

Alex Carey becomes the first wicketkeeper to score an MCG Test century since Rod Marsh in 1977 as Australia close in on series victory against South Africa

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

28 December 2022, 05:48 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo