Big-hitting Windies complete T20 drubbing of Aussies

A six-hitting blitz and some fantastic fielding saw the West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs to take the five-match series 4-1 in St Lucia

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

17 July 2021, 02:49 PM AEST

