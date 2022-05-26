Unheralded Patidar upstages superstars as RCB advance

A sensational century from the unheralded Rajat Patidar powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 14-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League eliminator

Patidar smashed 12 fours and seven sixes on Wednesday in his knock of 112, off 54 balls, to help Bangalore post a commanding total of 207.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the three Australians in action, collecting 3-43 as Lucknow fell short.

Hazlewood had removed Lucknow No.3 Manan Vohra for 19, then later had Krunal Pandya caught-and-bowled for a first-ball duck.

Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul that secured Bangalore's win // Sportzpics-BCCI

The Aussie then ended any lingering hopes of a Lucknow fightback when he had their captain, KL Rahul, caught at short fine leg for 79 off 58 balls in the penultimate over.

Patidar was the toast of Bangalore, the right-hander from Madhya Pradesh having only joined Bangalore as a replacement midway into the IPL after missing out in the original draft.

Bangalore will now play the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winners taking on Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final at the same venue.

Bangalore, who lost the toss and were put into bat, had the worst possible start when they lost skipper Faf Du Plessis – their top run-scorer this season – for a first-ball duck when he was caught behind off Mohsin Khan.

Virat Kohli (25) and Glenn Maxwell (9) struggled for fluency but Patidar, playing in only his 11th IPL game, kept the runs flowing as he dealt in boundaries at a healthy strike rate.

Glenn Maxwell smashed one six but fell for nine from 10 balls // Sportzpics-BCCI

Patidar was dropped twice and the 28-year-old took advantage, bringing up his century in 49 balls with a massive six over midwicket which brought the crowd and his teammates in the dugout to their feet.

He remained unbeaten while Dinesh Karthik (37 not out) also provided fireworks in a 92-run partnership as Bangalore scored 84 runs in the last five overs.

Lucknow lost Quinton de Kock in the first over from Mohammed Siraj, but Rahul steadied the ship and Deepak Hooda chipped in with a handy 45.

But with the required run rate creeping up, Hooda was bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga after smashing two sixes off the Sri Lankan.

Marcus Stoinis, who did not bowl in Bangalore’s innings, could only add nine off as many balls with the bat, while Evin Lewis managed only 2 off six balls at the death.

The 2022 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo

Australians in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians: Tim David, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sean Abbott