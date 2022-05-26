IPL 2022

Unheralded Patidar upstages superstars as RCB advance

Josh Hazlewood stars with the ball after Rajat Patidar's stunning unbeaten century as Bangalore eliminate Lucknow Super Giants

26 May 2022

