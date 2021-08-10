Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia slump to lowest ever total, lose series 4-1

Australia's batsmen crumble to post a record low T20I total of 62 as Bangladesh round out a dominant eight days in Dhaka

Louis Cameron at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

10 August 2021, 11:30 AM AEST

