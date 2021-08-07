Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Aussies fall just short, Bangladesh claim series win

A hat-trick on international debut for Nathan Ellis and a composed fifty from Mitch Marsh were not enough as Australia failed to finish the job after some brilliant Bangladesh death bowling

Louis Cameron at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

7 August 2021, 06:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

