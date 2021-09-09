Bangladesh v New Zealand - Men's

Bangladesh edge Black Caps to seal T20 series

Nasum Ahmed's 4-10 and an unbeaten 43 from captain Mahmudullah have guided Bangladesh to a T20I series-clinching six-wicket win over New Zealand in Dhaka

Reuters

9 September 2021, 10:02 AM AEST

