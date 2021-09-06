Kiwis get a win as Bangladesh post record low score

A career-best haul by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has inspired New Zealand's 52-run win over Bangladesh in the third Twenty20 international at Dhaka.

Patel claimed 4-16 as the Kiwis hit back in their five-game T20I series, cutting the hosts' advantage to 2-1.

Off-spinner Cole McConchie (3-15) and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (1-13) also helped dismiss Bangladesh for only 76 in 19.4 overs, their equal second-lowest T20I total.

Their previous record low was the 70 they were bowled out for against the Kiwis in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand had earlier recovered from 5-62 to post 5-128 on a slow surface.

NZ’s total was the fourth highest from 16 innings in Dhaka in the past month, including Bangladesh’s low-scoring campaigns against both Australia and the Black Caps.

Henry Nicholls (36 off 29 balls) and Tom Blundell (30 off 30) shared an unbeaten 66-run sixth wicket stand for the visitors.

"Tom (Blundell) and Henry (Nicholls) absorbed the pressure," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said.

"(And) I thought the spinners were fantastic in all three games ... I still feel we have a bit left in the tank for a complete performance."

After winning the toss New Zealand stumbled with the bat as Bangladesh seamer Mohammad Saifuddin (2-28) at one stage took two wickets in an over before Nicholls and Blundell showed resistance.

In reply, Bangladesh lost opener Liton Das (15), who had made an aggressive start by hitting three fours in the first two overs.

Patel then came into the attack and immediately made an impact with a double strike that included the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who played a rash shot to be out for a duck.

Bangladesh were left to rely on senior batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim (20 not out) and captain Mahmudullah to bring them back into contention.

But Patel was relentless as he removed Mahmudullah for three in the skipper's 100th T20 match and Afif Hossain in consecutive deliveries, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 6-43 and they never recovered.

"Hopefully we can come back hard," Mahmudullah said.

The fourth T20I is on Wednesday.