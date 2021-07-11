Bangladesh on top as Mahmudullah talks retirement

Bangladesh have set Zimbabwe a victory target of 477 in their one-off Test at Harare after unbeaten tons by Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

In pursuit, Zimbabwe were 3-140 at stumps on day four with Dion Myers (18 not out) and Donald Tiripano (seven not out) at the crease.

Brendan Taylor smashed 16 fours in his 73-ball 92 before he was out late in the day.

Earlier, Bangladesh declared their second innings on 1-284 with Shadman unbeaten on 115, his maiden Test century.

He put on 196 for the second wicket with Najmul, whose 117 came off only 118 balls and included six sixes.

A major talking point yesterday revolved around Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah, who after making an unbeaten 150 in the first innings, reportedly told his teammates after stumps on day three that he would be retiring from Test cricket.

It was Mahmudullah's fifth hundred in his 50th Test.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, BCB president Nazmul Hassan took to the Bengali media to share his frustrations regarding the situation.

"I have not been informed officially but someone called me on the phone and said he doesn't want to play Tests anymore," Hassan said. "Apparently, he told the dressing room. I think it is highly unusual, since the match isn't even over.

"I have no problem if someone doesn't want to play, but there is no need to create a mess in the middle of a series.

"Four or five days before they left for Zimbabwe, we asked all the players to inform us which formats they want to play. Riyad wrote that he wants to play all three formats. Regarding Tests he wrote that he wants to play in the format if given the opportunity, which is why we picked him in Tests.

"I called him to my place twice, where he confirmed me that he wants to play Tests. I find it astounding that he is talking about retirement."