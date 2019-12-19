KFC BBL|09

Thunder sink BBL reigning champions in Geelong

Action-packed half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales lead Sydney Thunder to victory over Melbourne Renegades

Louis Cameron at GMHBA Stadium

19 December 2019, 10:39 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo