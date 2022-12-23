KFC BBL|12

Heat spoil Lynn homecoming in tight Gabba affair

A blistering half-century to Sam Billings has helped the Brisbane Heat record an upset six-run win against former captain Chris Lynn and the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba

AAP

23 December 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo