Heat spoil Lynn homecoming in tight Gabba affair

Fast finishing Heat hold off Strikers for first win of BBL|12

The Brisbane Heat have ruined former favourite son Chris Lynn's return to the Gabba, with a Sam Billings half-century helping the home side to an upset six-run win over the Adelaide Strikers in front of 17,283 fans.

Undefeated Adelaide sat atop the KFC BBL table with three wins going into Friday night's clash against the last-placed Heat, who had lost their opening two games of the season following on from a six-game losing streak to end their last campaign.

But Billings (79) fired the Heat to 9-166 after the home side won the bat flip, with the Strikers losing early wickets to be 4-38 before finishing their 20 overs at 9-160.

Colin de Grandhomme (37) and Thomas Kelly shared a 73-run partnership, Kelly making a career-high 43 off 33 balls, and some lusty late hitting from Harry Nielsen (24) saw the visitors needing 32 runs from the final three overs.

Billings bashes 27 in an over in blistering 79

But Michael Neser (2-23 from four overs) took a wicket and gave up just four runs in the 19th over to put the game out of Adelaide's reach.

Mark Steketee was the best of the Heat bowlers with figures of 4-34 from his four overs.

Lynn, the face of the Heat for 11 seasons, made 12 runs before he was given out lbw in his first meeting against his old side.

The all-time BBL leading run-scorer strode to the crease in the first over after Neser trapped Jake Weatherald in front with the first ball of the innings.

In an eventful over, Lynn advanced down the wicket to the first ball he faced, which was one of three wides Neser bowled that over, played and missed twice and edged one past a diving second slip for four.

The visitors were in trouble at 2-14 when NKT Golden Bat leader Matt Short (three) went in the second over and worse was to come when Lynn was given out off the first ball of the fourth.

The Strikers were left to rue a wasteful DRS challenge by Weatherald that was unsuccessful, which meant Lynn was unable to review his decision, with replays showing the ball clearly going over the stumps.

Neser grabs first ball wicket in consecutive matches

Earlier, Billings, who was dropped on 22 and 42, bludgeoned 27 runs, including three sixes, off the 19th over bowled by Peter Siddle.

He eventually departed for 79 off 48 deliveries, his innings including six fours and four sixes.

Max Bryant was the next best batter for the Heat, with his 46 runs including eight fours.

Short missed out with the bat, but claimed career-best figures of 3-14 from his three overs of off-spin.

Quick Henry Thornton, the BBL's current leading wicket-taker, finished with 1-37 to take his season tally to 12.