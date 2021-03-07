Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Green sets more records in march towards superstardom

Western Australian pushes on to 251 in Gabba run-fest, recording the seventh-highest Sheffield Shield score by a player 21-years-old or younger

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

7 March 2021, 07:44 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo