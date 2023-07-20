Men's Ashes 2023

Aussie batters let big total slip away after being sent in

Stuart Broad became the second seamer to reach the 600 Test-wicket milestone on another pulsating day of Ashes cricket where Australia lost four batters between 41 and 51 runs

Andrew Ramsey at Old Trafford

20 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

