Women's Ashes - ODIs

England deny Aussies Ashes victory, take ODI series 2-1

A second-straight century by Nat Sciver-Brunt has steered England to consecutive ODI and T20 series victories, inflicting Australia's first ODI series loss in a decade

Laura Jolly at the County Ground, Taunton

19 July 2023, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo