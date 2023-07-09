Women's Ashes - T20Is

England alive as Capsey cameo clinches T20 series at Lord's

Alice Capsey's blistering 23-ball 46 has kept England's Ashes hopes alive in another final-over T20 thriller against Australia

Laura Jolly at Lord's

9 July 2023, 06:30 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

