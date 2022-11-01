ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Aussies' World Cup blow as England hold off Kiwis

Australia's hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup knockout stages just got a whole lot harder after England defeated New Zealand by 20 runs at the Gabba

Jack Paynter

1 November 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

