Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

Salt peppers Pakistan as England go level

England opener Phil Salt has blasted an unbeaten 88 off 41 balls to draw England level at 3-3 in their ODI series in Pakistan with Sunday's decider remaining

AP

1 October 2022, 08:37 AM AEST

