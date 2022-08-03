Commonwealth Games 2022

England advance to semis but Knight remains in doubt

England are a lock for the Commonwealth Games T20 semi-finals following a 26-run victory over South Africa, but Heather Knight's fitness remains a concern

PA

3 August 2022

