Commonwealth Games 2022

India rout Barbados to claim Games semi-final spot

Rodrigues and Renuka shine as West Indies great Dottin bows out of international cricket with a duck and a 100-run defeat

cricket.com.au

4 August 2022, 11:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo