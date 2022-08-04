India rout Barbados to claim Games semi-final spot

A stunning new-ball burst from Renuka Singh ripped the heart out of Barbados and ensured India a place in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

India looked well placed after Jemimah Rodrigues (56no) and Shafali Verma (43) teamed up for a second-wicket stand of 71 in 7.4 overs, and a final flourish from Deepti Sharma (34no) pushed their total to 4-162.

In reply, Barbados hit troubled waters almost immediately, with veteran Deandra Dottin – playing her final international – bowled by Renuka for a third-ball duck.

The pacer's night went from good to great when she collected three more wickets from her next two overs – including a delicious inswinger to knock over Aaliyah Alleyne – to leave the Barbadians 4-19 after five overs.

From there the outcome appeared inevitable, and the Indians avoided any repeat of their first match of the tournament in which the Australians came back from a disastrous position to win, by strangling the Barbados batters with spin.

Only Kyshona Knight (16) and Shakera Selman (12no) reached double figures in a total of 8-62 from 20 overs, leaving India as runaway 100-run winners and Dottin with a forgettable farewell.

2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

See all the Commonwealth Games cricket squads here

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

July 29: Australia beat India by three wickets

July 31: Australia beat Barbados by nine wickets

August 3: Australia beat Pakistan by 44 runs

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium