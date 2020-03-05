ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
India progress as rain ruins first World Cup semi
The first T20 World Cup semi final has been abandoned due to rain, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's final in Melbourne
Sam Ferris
5 March 2020, 04:12 PM AEST
India progressed through to their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final after wet weather forced their semi-final clash against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground to be abandoned.
Persistent rain that blanketed Sydney all day Thursday meant not a ball was bowled in the first semi-final, with India advancing to the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after topping Group B.
The match was scheduled to start at 3pm local time but a constant downfall made first delayed the toss before the match was called at 4:08pm.
☔ MATCH ABANDONED ☔ For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/88DHzqTbnK— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
A minimum 10 overs per side is needed to constitute a match in the knockout matches.
Their opponent in the final will be either South Africa or Australia, with the Proteas to progress should the second semi-final also be washed out.
Unlike the 2019 men's 50 over World Cup in England last year, the International Cricket Council did not schedule reserve days for the semi-finals.
However, there is a reserve day in place for the final.
India find themselves in their first T20 World Cup final having been beaten at the semi-final stage three times in 2009, 2010 and 2018.
An undefeated run in the group stage secured top spot in Group B and with it a path to the final should wet weather intervene in the semi-final.
Harmanpreet Kaur's side opened the World Cup with a shock upset of tournament hosts and defending champions Australia in Sydney.
Australia were cruising in pursuit of 133 but an inspired spell of 4-19 from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav turned the match on its head and into a 17-run win to India.
What a performance from Poonam Yadav! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PcR8P0D2Ys— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 21, 2020
A comfortable win over Bangladesh followed before a thrilling encounter with New Zealand in Melbourne, where the Indians held of a surging Amelia Kerr to beat the White Ferns by just three runs.
India rounded out the group stage with a clinical win over Sri Lanka at Junction Oval, winning by seven wickets to secure top spot in Group B.
For England, they will be ruing a narrow loss to South Africa in their opening match. Defending just 8-123, England were in the match into the final over before Proteas veteran Mignon du Preez hit a six to ice the game.
From there on out England played terrific cricket, obliterating Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies to finish second in Group A.