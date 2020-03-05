India progress as rain ruins first World Cup semi

India progressed through to their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final after wet weather forced their semi-final clash against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground to be abandoned.

Persistent rain that blanketed Sydney all day Thursday meant not a ball was bowled in the first semi-final, with India advancing to the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after topping Group B.

The match was scheduled to start at 3pm local time but a constant downfall made first delayed the toss before the match was called at 4:08pm.

☔ MATCH ABANDONED ☔ For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/88DHzqTbnK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

A minimum 10 overs per side is needed to constitute a match in the knockout matches.

Their opponent in the final will be either South Africa or Australia, with the Proteas to progress should the second semi-final also be washed out.

Unlike the 2019 men's 50 over World Cup in England last year, the International Cricket Council did not schedule reserve days for the semi-finals.

However, there is a reserve day in place for the final.

Rain tumbles at the Sydney Cricket Ground // Getty

India find themselves in their first T20 World Cup final having been beaten at the semi-final stage three times in 2009, 2010 and 2018.

An undefeated run in the group stage secured top spot in Group B and with it a path to the final should wet weather intervene in the semi-final.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side opened the World Cup with a shock upset of tournament hosts and defending champions Australia in Sydney.

Australia were cruising in pursuit of 133 but an inspired spell of 4-19 from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav turned the match on its head and into a 17-run win to India.

A comfortable win over Bangladesh followed before a thrilling encounter with New Zealand in Melbourne, where the Indians held of a surging Amelia Kerr to beat the White Ferns by just three runs.

India rounded out the group stage with a clinical win over Sri Lanka at Junction Oval, winning by seven wickets to secure top spot in Group B.

For England, they will be ruing a narrow loss to South Africa in their opening match. Defending just 8-123, England were in the match into the final over before Proteas veteran Mignon du Preez hit a six to ice the game.

From there on out England played terrific cricket, obliterating Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies to finish second in Group A.