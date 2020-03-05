ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

India progress as rain ruins first World Cup semi

The first T20 World Cup semi final has been abandoned due to rain, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's final in Melbourne

Sam Ferris

5 March 2020, 04:12 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo