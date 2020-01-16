West Indies v Ireland T20Is - Men's

Ireland stun world champions in opening T20I

Record opening stand sets up thrilling contest as Irish hold their nerve against West Indies in Grenada

AFP

16 January 2020, 09:59 AM AEST

