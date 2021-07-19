Aussies have tons of fun in England's T20 Blast

Australian Josh Inglis has smashed his second T20 hundred of the season while Marnus Labuschagne and D'Arcy Short were also in the runs in Sunday's action in England's T20 Blast.

Inglis hammered an unbeaten 118 from 61 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, to steer Leicestershire to their victory target with more than two overs to spare against Worcestershire.

Dropped on 14 off the bowling of fellow Aussie Ben Dwarshuis, Inglis reached his fifty in 33 balls and needed just 22 more deliveries to bring up three figures.

It was the right-hander's second hundred of the season after he'd hit 103 not out in June, which was his first ever century in the format.

The Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper-batter has finished Leicestershire's season as the leading run-scorer in the competition with 531 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 175.82.

With the Foxes unable to qualify for the quarter-finals, Inglis will now link up with Shane Warne's London Spirit side in The Hundred having replaced fellow Australian, Glenn Maxwell.

"It was a nice way to finish my season here," Inglis said.

"I've got good starts in all my innings at Grace Road without going on to get a score, so to finish in that way and get the win was really good, because I've really enjoyed my time here."

Elsewhere, Short led Hampshire to an extraordinary victory over Glamorgan after Labuschagne had continued his good T20 form this season.

Short helped guide Hampshire into the quarter-finals // Getty

Labuschagne hit six sixes in his innings of 78 from just 47 balls for Glamorgan, his fourth half-century of the competition moving him to 10th on the run-scorer's list with 390 at a strike rate of 140.79 from just eight games.

Chasing 185 to win, Hampshire needed to get the runs in just 14.1 overs to jump ahead of Surrey on net run rate in the race for a quarter-finals spot. And they got there in just 13 overs thanks to Short's blistering 69 from 30 balls at the top of the order.

Short and Sydney Sixers' English star James Vince got the chase off to a rollicking start as the left-hander slammed three consecutive sixes in the opening over on his way to a half-century from just 18 balls.

Labuschagne hit his fourth fifty from eight games // Getty

The score was 101 after 7.2 overs when Vince was the first man to fall and while Short fell a few overs later, Joe Weatherley helped Hampshire breeze to the victory target with 42 balls left in the innings.

Labuschagne, whose scores with the bat this season are 93no, 59, 74, 22, 13, 33, 18 and 78, picked up two wickets with his leg-spin.

Short was picked in Australia's initial squad for their current tour of the Caribbean but not picked in the final touring party, while it was deemed too logistically challenging for Labuschagne to join the tour from the UK.