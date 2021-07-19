England T20 Blast 2021

Aussies have tons of fun in England's T20 Blast

Marnus Labuschagne and D'Arcy Short impress in Hampshire as Josh Inglis slams his second century of the T20 Blast season

Martin Smith

19 July 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo