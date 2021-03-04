West Indies v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men's

Hat-trick followed by six sixes in 'bizarre' T20

Akila Dananjaya's hat-trick one over was followed by being smashed for six successive sixes by Windies captain Kieron Pollard the next in a mad-cap T20 international in Antigua

Dave Middleton

4 March 2021, 01:19 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo