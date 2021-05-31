Hero Harris leads Foxes to unlikely comeback win

A brilliant final-day century from Marcus Harris has inspired Leicestershire to a come-from behind victory over Middlesex in the 2021 County Championship.

Beginning the final day on 41 and with his side still requiring 303 runs to win, Victoria's Harris played one of the innings of his career to help the Foxes to their first win of the season.

Harris, who finished on 185 off 311 balls, spent most of his innings batting with captain Colin Ackermann (126 not out), with the pair combining for a match-defining 243-run partnership.

It's Harris' second century of the County season and the left-hander is now averaging over 50 from his five matches.

Despite playing most of his career to date as an opener, Harris has flourished as the Foxes' number three batter this campaign, and admitted he would be happy to slide further down the order if it meant greater opportunity to play for Australia.

"When we came to the ground this morning we felt as a team we could put ourselves in a position to hopefully win this afternoon," Harris said after play.

"We weren't too sure how the wicket was going to play throughout the day. It was great to see Ackers (Ackermann) be in the runs and be there at the end.

"It was great to win a game. The (team) song was brilliant, I really enjoyed that."

Elsewhere, Sean Abbott's (40 and 2-5) Surrey completed an innings victory of Daniel Worrall's (0-68) Gloucestershire. Ben McDermott's (25 and 1) Derbyshire lost by an innings to Worcestershire and Travis Head's (0 and 1) Sussex went down to Northamptonshire by seven wickets.