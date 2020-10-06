Indian Premier League 2020

Stoinis, Rabada combine to overpower Kohli's Bangalore

Aaron Finch survives a Mankad opportunity, Stoinis was struck by a beam ball, and the Ricky Ponting coached Delhi side sent a warning they are the team to beat with a comprehensive win

6 October 2020, 07:00 AM AEST

