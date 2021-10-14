Stoinis returns but can't stop KKR surging into IPL final

Allrounder back after hamstring injury but will now link up with Australia World Cup squad following Delhi's three-wicket defeat to Kolkata

cricket.com.au

14 October 2021, 07:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo