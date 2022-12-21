Renegades defy Neser hat-trick to remain unbeaten

Russell, Hosein inspire 'Gades comeback after Neser hat-trick

West Indian power hitter Andre Russell has blasted a half-century to help the Melbourne Renegades maintain their unbeaten start to KFC BBL|12 with a four-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat.

Michael Neser responded to his Test omission in spectacular fashion, claiming the ninth hat-trick in Big Bash history as he destroyed the Renegades' top order in Geelong on Wednesday night.

Hat-trick! Neser devastates ‘Gades top order in crazy spell

But Russell launched a stunning rearguard, whacking half a dozen sixes as he top-scored with 57 off 42.

One of his sixes was a 103m monster – the equal-biggest of the season so far – belted straight back over James Bazley's head.

The scintillating innings helped guide the Renegades to 6-139, squeaking past Brisbane's modest tally of 8-137 with four balls to spare.

Stand and deliver: Dre Russ goes berserk with six sixes

The Renegades managed just 10 wins over three years after claiming the 2018-19 title, but now have a perfect 3-0 start this season.

Brisbane have slumped to 0-2 despite the heroics of Neser, who claimed career-best T20 figures of 4-32 in his first match in any format since being left out of Australia's Test side to face South Africa.

The right-arm quick removed Sam Harper with the first ball of the Renegades' run chase and sent Jake Fraser-McGurk packing at the end of the same over.

Neser's tear continued when Nic Maddinson chopped on at the start of the third over and the hat-trick was complete when Jon Wells left an inswinging ball that cannoned into the stumps.

Neser was not far away from the BBL's second double hat-trick when another inswinger went through Russell's gate, but it narrowly missed off-stump and ran away for four byes.

Russell was dropped on 31 by Bazley and took advantage, belting double the Heat's total of three sixes before he was eventually caught behind off Mark Steketee (2-23).

Aaron Finch (31 not out) and Will Sutherland (6no) steered the Renegades home after Akeal Hosein (30 off 19) played a crucial cameo with the bat.

Hosein stirs things up with genius arm ball

Earlier, Brisbane won the toss and batted first but staggered through an innings that lacked the usual T20 fireworks.

Captain Jimmy Peirson (45 not out) top-scored for the Heat and hit six of his side's eight fours during a 29-run power surge in the final two overs.

Matt Renshaw (29) and Sam Billings (25) put on a 61-run partnership for the third wicket but both fell victim to Renegades paceman Tom Rogers, who posted career-best figures of 4-23.

Rogers tears through Heat middle order in Geelong

Import spinner Hosein (3-26) also did damage with the ball.