KFC BBL|12

Renegades defy Neser hat-trick to remain unbeaten

Reduced to 4-9 following a Michael Neser hat-trick, an Andre Russell onslaught and Akeal Hosein cameo helped the Renegades to seal their best start in four seasons

21 December 2022, 10:43 PM AEST

