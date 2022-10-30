Weber WBBL|08

Healy, Bates onslaught powers Sixers to top of the table

Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates' 151-run stand saw the Sixers post the highest total of WBBL|08 so far

Laura Jolly at Eastern Oval, Ballarat

30 October 2022, 06:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo