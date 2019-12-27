LIVE: Stars bowling first as Steyn makes BBL debut

Steyn joins the Stars in the Big Bash League

Melbourne Stars have won the bat flip and will bowl first in their clash against Adelaide Strikers as South Africa great Dale Steyn makes his BBL debut.

The Stars’ marquee off-season signing will play his first match for the club at Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium after missing the opening two games of the tournament because of a side strain he arrived with, having injured himself playing in South Africa's domestic T20 competition.

Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf has been axed despite lighting up the BBL with seven wickets from two outings, including a five-fer against the Hobart Hurricanes in Moe.

The Stars have also welcomed back allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, who missed the two games with an ankle injury picked up in training ahead of the season opener. He has come into the line-up at the expense of Clint Hinchliffe.

The Strikers also have a big inclusion, with veteran paceman Peter Siddle re-joining them after he was released from Australia's Test squad, replacing Harry Conway.

The Stars sit second on the table with an unblemished 2-0 record, while the Striker are fifth with one victory and one no result.