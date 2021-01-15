KFC BBL|10

Zampa, Fletcher shine as Stars roll Strikers for record low

The Spiceman worked his magic with the bat before Adam Zampa's five-wicket haul sealed a massive win for the Stars

Louis Cameron at the MCG

15 January 2021, 10:13 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

