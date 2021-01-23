KFC BBL|10

In-form Scorchers defeat Stars to lock in finals berth

Stars left facing a nervous wait, with their finals fate out of their hands after a loss to the Scorchers on their home turf

Martin Smith at the MCG

23 January 2021, 10:34 PM AEST

