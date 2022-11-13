Weber WBBL|08

Sutherland blasts Stars to win amid injury blow

Annabel Sutherland smashed 62 off 29 balls to see the Stars pull off a remarkable win, but a potential injury to Sophie Molineux cast a pall over the thrilling finish

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

13 November 2022, 05:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

