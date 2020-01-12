LIVE: Stonis, Stars destroy BBL records

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

Marcus Stoinis' already dominant KFC BBL campaign soared to new heights after smashing the highest score in the tournament's history as records tumbled while the Melbourne Stars racked up a mammoth 1-219 at the MCG.

In an astonishing display of power-hitting, Stoinis (147 not out off 79 balls) hit eight sixes as he and opening partner Hilton Cartwright (59 off 40) put on 207 for the first wicket - the biggest BBL partnership ever - against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

After pummeling Sixers' import Tom Curran for 26 off one over, Stoinis celebrated a 60-ball ton by taking a leaf out of Chris Gayle's book and holding his bat up with his helmet resting on top.

It was Stoinis' maiden T20 hundred, while the Stars tally was the third-highest ever in the BBL.

His incredible onslaught continued as he helped the hosts take 96 from the final six overs.

Cartwright's impressive knock also featured some terrific stroke play, hitting three of his side's 11 sixes, though his innings was completely overshadowed by Stoinis' heroics.

Stoinis now has 478 runs in BBL|09, 159 more than the next best in Shaun Marsh, at 79.66.

In a miserable outing for the Sixers bowlers, Ben Dwarshius came in for the most punishment with his 0-61 off his four overs the worst figures ever recorded in the BBL while Curran was not far off him with 1-58.

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (c), Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane #BBL09 January 12, 2020