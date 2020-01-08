LIVE: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, BBL|09

Melbourne Stars have won the bat flip and chosen to bowl first against Sydney Thunder in their KFC Big Bash clash at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handsscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Dan Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jono Cook, Chris Tremain