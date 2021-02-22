Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Aussies suffer record loss after top order stumble

Australia lose four wickets inside the first five overs of their run chase after Devon Conway’s unbeaten 99 steers New Zealand to an imposing total

Andrew Ramsey

22 February 2021, 11:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

