New Zealand v India ODIs - Men's

Taylor ton guides Kiwis to ODI win over India

Virat Kohli's team suffers their first defeat on tour, undone by a brilliant hundred from the Black Caps veteran

AAP

5 February 2020, 09:54 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo