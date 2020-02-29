India collapse as Jamieson shines on dominant day for NZ

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took 5-45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on Saturday's first day of the second and final Test before increasing their advantage by reaching 0-63 at stumps in Christchurch.

Playing only his second Test after debuting in last week's 10-wicket victory in Wellington, the tall right-armer wreaked havoc on India's lower order as the tourists lost their last five wickets for 45 runs after tea.

Jamieson claimed four of those wickets after starting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who had threatened to guide the tourists to a more than competitive total.

Pujara ground out a 25th Test half-century and enjoyed a partnership of 81 with Hanuma Vihari which had India looking comfortable at 4-194 just before tea.

Vihari gloved behind for 55 to bring up the break, however, and Pujara was gone for 54 two overs after the resumption when he abandoned his cautious approach and skied an attempted hook which wicketkeeper BJ Watling took with ease.

Jamieson removed Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in quick time and left Trent Boult to mop up the final wicket by bowling Mohammed Shami for 12.

"It's a pretty special feeling," Jamieson said after carrying the ball off the field.

"I think, as a bowling unit, we did so well and I was lucky to grab a few. At one stage, I thought they were probably going to get a few more; (the wicket) wasn't doing quite as much as it did in Wellington so, to keep them to 240, is pretty good."

The day started poorly for the tourists when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and sent his five-pronged seam attack out to bowl on a green track.

Opener Prithvi Shaw provided the first bright moments day for Indian supporters with a quickfire half-century in a rain-delayed first session.

Jamieson dismissed the 20-year-old, caught behind for 54 and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (7) was also sent back before lunch.

Skipper Virat Kohli's batting woes continued as he was trapped plumb lbw by Tim Southee for three from the first ball he faced after lunch to take his tally to a paltry 24 from his three innings in the series.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham, unbeaten on 27, and Tom Blundell (29no) successfully negotiated 23 overs until stumps.