Bangladesh v Pakistan Tests - Men

Shaheen bowls Pakistan to brink of victory

Pakistan need just 93 more runs to beat Bangladesh, with ten wickets in hand, after Shaheen Shah Afridi took five second innings wickets to seize control of the first Test

30 November 2021, 10:18 AM AEST

