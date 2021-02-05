Pakistan v South Africa Tests - Men's

Pakistan fight back after early trouble against Proteas

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam combined for a century partnership to have Pakistan 3-145 at tea against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi

AP

5 February 2021, 01:52 AM AEST

